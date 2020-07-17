It will go from barren to brilliant for the New Zealand men's soccer team who have scheduled a return to action against world No.1 Belgium.

The 122nd-ranked All Whites are set to meet the giants in Brussels on October 8 in a classic David versus Goliath friendly, although the match still needs a health and safety sign-off from both nations.

Because of its remote station and lowly ranking, New Zealand faces a perennial struggle to organise friendlies outside its Oceania Confederation competitions. They have played just two games in the last two years.

All Whites coach Danny Hay described the opportunity for his side as "massive".

"This is a real opportunity for the team to test themselves against some of the best players on the planet," he said.

"Playing any game in this environment is going to have its difficulties but I can't wait to be back with the squad."

NZ Football boss Andrew Pragnall said the gradual return to international matches in Europe was encouraging and that every step would be taken to ensure the game goes ahead.

"If at any point either football association deem the event unsafe it will be cancelled," he said.