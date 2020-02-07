Florin Berenguer handed City the lead after just eight minutes, then delivered a delightful assist for Jamie Maclaren in the 71st minute, before Ola Toivonen responded with a 78th-minute free kick.

City consolidated their hold on second place, while Victory will remain at least five points outside the top six - and also saw star winger Robbie Kruse limp off late.

Both sides made a number of changes.

Tim Hoogland slotted into Victory's back three, and coach Carlos Salvachua opted to start attackers Marco Rojas and Kruse on the bench.

City reverted to a back four, while Tom Glover replaced Dean Bouzanis (personal reasons) in goal.

It took just eight minutes for City to open the scoring.

Latching onto a long ball, Adrian Luna flicked a header past Ben Carrigan and followed up his own work to find Berenguer, who powered a shot past Lawrence Thomas.

Victory came close to equalising from an indirect free kick in the 30th minute, when Glover was penalised for handling the ball from a back pass.

Toivonen powered the ball to the near post where a sliding Hoogland attempted to toe-poke home, but the ball hit the post and fortuitously bounced into Glover.

Salvachua summoned Kruse and Rojas in the 55th minute, to rapturous applause - but it would be City who broke through.

Craig Noone slipped a pass to Berenguer, who cleverly backheeled for Maclaren to smack the ball into the roof of the net.

Victory responded seven minutes later when Toivonen stepped up to take a free kick when Rojas was brought down outside the area.

Toivonen looked set to be denied by Glover, but the City goalkeeper fumbled a relatively straight-forward stop into his own net.

Victory were unable to find an equaliser, and Kruse headed gingerly down the tunnel in the 84th minute to further sour their night.