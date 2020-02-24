Ibini started his career at Central Coast Mariners, before a stint at Sydney FC sparked a move overseas.

The striker has since played for clubs including Chinese Super League side Shanghai Dongya, K-League side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, but most notably for Jets fans, Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.

It was at Vancouver that Ibini first crossed paths with newly-installed Newcastle boss Carl Robinson and the pair will nowreunite for at least the last eight games of the season.

“To have the chance to return to Australia and link up with Carl once again is fantastic, and I’m really pleased to have signed here in Newcastle,” Ibini said.

“I’ve been training hard on my own for a little while now, I’m feeling fit and I’m really excited to get back into a team environment and push for a spot in that starting XI.”

Robinson said he was looking forward to having Ibini at his disposal once again.

“I’ve obviously worked with Bernie in the past, I know what he can do, and I think he’ll fit in well with this team,” Robinson said.

“Bernie’s played more than 100 times in the Hyundai A-League, so he brings plenty of experience with him which is important.”