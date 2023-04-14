Reports out of Montevideo suggest the Latin power are locked in for a two-game tour down under between June 12-20, with the clashes at venues yet to be decided.

It’s understood that Football Australia originally targeted world champions Argentina - the nation which edged the Socceroos out in the round of 16 in Qatar - turning instead to Uruguay when that ambitious gambit failed to deliver a firm commitment.

Temping the Uruguayans to Australia for the 10th and 11th meetings in the storied history between the two nations is still a significant coup, and will provide an intriguing test for Graham Arnold’s fast developing side.

Ranked 16, to Australia’s 29 on the FIFA totem pole, Uruguay couldn’t match Australia’s feats at the World Cup, dipping out at the group stage on goal difference after a goalless draw with South Korea, a 2-0 loss against Portugal and a 2-0 win over Ghana.

The heated head-to-head competition the two nations exploded in 2001 when Uruguay overcame Australia 3-1 on aggregate in a playoff to reach the Japan-South Korea staged 2002 World Cup.

Australia exacted sweet revenge four years later, eclipsing Uruguay in a heart stopping penalty shootout in Sydney to qualify for Germany 2006 after the adversaries were locked 1-1 on aggregate after two legs.

Of the nine meetings between the pair, each boasts four wins with a single draw. They last met in 2007, Australia succumbing 2-1 on home soil.

After parting company with coach Diego Alonso last December, a Uruguay side which still counts the aging duo of Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani as its talisman, is in the market for a new mentor, with Bielsa heavily linked with the job.

Most recently a cult hero at Leeds United, Bielsa - once even in the mix for the Socceroos job -

is no stranger to international management, having had spells in charge of Argentina and Chile.

Uruguay are expected to finalise the appointment of a new head coach before June, with Bielsa the overwhelming favourite.

After last month’s homecoming clashes against Ecuador in Sydney and Melbourne, it’s anticipated Arnold will once again look to name his strongest available squad.