The biggest surprise in the Olyroos squad to face a group of death against Egypt, Spain and Argentina is the sole experienced Socceroos inclusion, Mitch Duke.

A peripheral Australian striker with nine caps and four goals for the national team, Duke makes the cut ahead of the most experienced current Socceroos, Matt Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury and Mat Ryan.

The Socceroos coach has also chosen to leave out some of the Socceroos' best young stars, with Ajdin Hrustic, Brandon Borrello, Awer Mabil, Chris Ikonomidis and Fran Karacic all missing out.

But for Socceroos fans who may rue the lack of established stars like Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic, there is some consolation in a results-oriented dynamic to the squad.

Given the incredible strength of Australia's Olympics opposition, the height and raw power of Duke, Harry Souttar, Ruon Tongyik and Thomas Deng shows that Arnold is thinking about the team's strength from set pieces, and versatility among his substitutions.

Given Arnold's insistence on bringing younger players wherever possible, and the Olyroos relative depth in the creative positions, perhaps the biggest cuts come from this age range itself.

First and foremost, given Arnold's preference to choose players experienced in the A-League, Aiden O'Neill's exclusion despite starring in Melbourne City's domestic double win is a head scratcher.

Cameron Devlin can also feel unlucky after his nomination for Young Player of the Year. Fellow breakout stars this season like Stuttgart-bound Alou Kuol, Marco Tolio and Stefan Colakovski also fail to make the side as late bolters. Newcastle Jets' Ramy Najjarine, despite the winger scoring the best goal of the Olyroos' recent friendly series against Ireland, misses out on selection.

Fulham's Premier League debutant Tyrese Francois is nowhere to be seen, along with his brother Marlee Francois. Crystal Palace's towering centre back Jay-Rich Baghuelou is cut. Brentford B's Lachlan Brook misses out after struggling for game time.

It is worth keeping in mind which players may have had their club teams slam the door on a potential Olyroos call up.

There's also no space for three Olyroos playing regularly in Croatia, Deni Juric, Anthony Kalik or former captain Luka Prso. Juric, who scored 11 goals this season in Croatia's top flight and has been linked with Spartak Moscow, can feel very unlucky.

Fellow Bundesliga youth Jacob Italiano misses out despite playing nearly every match for Borussia Monchengladbach's reserves last season.

Panos Armenakas, another standout against the Irish, is also cut from the squad in a blow for his European aspirations. Another Aussie who was formerly heralded as one of the best talents in the world, Noah Botic, scored four goals at the 2019 U/20 World Cup and plays for Hoffenheim, but is nowhere to be seen.

The incredible Joeys side that qualified for the U/17 World Cup in 2019 and beat Nigeria on their way to the Round of 16 only has one face in this team, Southampton's Caleb Watts.

The star and captain of that World Cup team, Ryan Teague, also misses out despite signing for Christian Ronaldo's agency. Brighton's Cameron Peupion and Sporting Lisbon's Tristan Hammond also fit this bill.

These exclusions are less surprising given their ages, but are also a reminder that none of that side have gone on to play regular football yet. These players are perhaps the most unlucky, as their ages fall between Olympics, all but ruling them out of 2026. Whereas the likes of Cristian Volpato, who has scored five goals in his last seven games for Roma, but will instead be gunning for the 2026 Olympic Games.

Finally, there is the wish list of names that the Olyroos could have had, but perhaps never will. Former Barcelona La Masia star Zak Gilsenan is eligible but could represent Ireland instead, while Manchester City's arguably finest talent, Alex Robertson, is probably destined for England despite his father's insistence otherwise.

So who do the Olyroos have for Tokyo?

AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TEAM FOR TOKYO – MEN’S FOOTBALL