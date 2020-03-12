Less than a year after being unveiled, FFA technical director Rob Sherman is set to quit the key position.

Sherman was announced after a nine-month search in April last year as the replacement for Belgian Eric Abrams, who departed in mid-2018.

On Thursday the FFA announced he will exit the role in June.

"We acknowledge the important contribution that Rob has made to FFA and football in Australia over the past year," FFA chief executive James Johnson said in a statement.

A former professional footballer, Sherman joined the FFA after being coaching general manager at Melbourne Victory.

He has also held positions in Wales and New Zealand and came into the position last year promising to "adopt world best practice for elite youth development" in Australia.

The search for Sherman's replacement will begin "in due course" according to FFA.