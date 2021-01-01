Bobo broke the record for most goals in a season in 2017/18 when he struck 27 times in 27 A-League games and 36 times in 37 matches across all competitions.

Now 35, Sydney's 2017/18 Player Of The Year is back in the harbour city after stints at Alanyaspor in Turkey and Hyderabad FC in India... and says he’s thrilled at the chance to do it all over again.

“I enjoyed every moment of my time at Sydney FC, we had a hugely successful two seasons and I want that again,” he said.

“The club has hardly missed a beat since, winning both A-League titles and the Premiers Plate and I can’t wait to go for three in a row.

“My family and I still feel like members of the Sky Blue family and for us this is like a journey home.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone, particularly all of our members again, and to get going on another exciting ride.”

Bobô has arrived in Australia and is currently quarantining but is expected to be out in time for the Sky Blues first home game of the season against Western Sydney Wanderers at Stadium Australia on Saturday January 16.

Head Coach Steve Corica said he was delighted to be re-signing a club legend.

“It’s fantastic we’ve been able to bring Bobô back and I hope it will excite our members,” he said.

“His goalscoring record is phenomenal and it means we’ve now got excellent competition for places among our strikers.

“The experience he brings will also benefit our young forwards who we want to develop, and they will learn a huge amount from him.

“I’ve no doubt we’ll see plenty of goals when he plays as he is a proven scorer and will get plenty of service.

“It’s a real coup for us, he’ll bring a point of difference and an even sharper edge up front.”