Arsenal's bold approach of playing the ball out from the back since the arrival of Mikel Arteta in December 2019 has drawn plenty of praise and led to a number of wonderfully constructed goals.

It comes with obvious risks, however, and that was highlighted in the equaliser they conceded in a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League that left Arsenal's chances of qualifying for European competitions even more unlikely.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka received a short pass from goalkeeper Bernd Leno, took a slightly heavy touch onto his weaker right foot, then attempted a dangerous pass across the face of goal around Burnley striker Chris Wood.

The ball ended up striking Wood on his hip and careering into the net, the unwitting scorer looking slightly sheepish as he celebrated his goal.

"It's the way we play and the way we want to play," said Arteta, whose side had gone ahead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"We have to know the risk and the rules for the way we want to play. It is what it is."

Arsenal are nine points off the Champions League places with 11 games remaining.

Their best chance of getting into the competition next season lies in winning the Europa League, where they have reached the last-16 stage.

One team heading for the Champions League are Leicester City, even with their growing list of injuries.

A header from Daniel Amartey at an 87th-minute corner completed Leicester's comeback in a 2-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion that lifted Brendan Rodgers' team above Manchester United and into second place.

Kelechi Iheanacho began the recovery, lifting a deft finish over Robert Sanchez in the 62nd minute to cancel out Adam Lallana's goal in the 10th for relegation-threatened Brighton.

Leicester have a seven-point buffer to fifth-place Everton in the race to finish in the top four.

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers struck the goal frame three times between them and there was also an incredible miss from barely a metre out in their 0-0 draw.

Wolves' crossbar shook twice in the opening 15 minutes from fierce shots by Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa, while Conor Coady headed the ball against the post in the second half.

The most agonising miss was still to come, though, with the ball rebounding across the face of goal from Coady's attempt for Wolves and Romain Saiss contriving to slice his effort over the crossbar from almost right on the goal-line.

Southampton claimed a first victory in 10 games by beating bottom side Sheffield United 2-0 to halt their fall into a relegation fight.

A penalty by James Ward-Prowse was followed by a fierce strike from outside the area by Che Adams.