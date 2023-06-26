The subject of strong past interest from Championship newcomers Ipswich Town and Belgium powerhouse Genk, Baccus, 25, has undergone his medical and pending visa clearance will sign a multi-year deal for the Trotters.

The switch has raised eyebrows among some at former club St Mirren, where Baccus was contracted until mid-2024, with the consensus being he has taken a calculated gamble in swapping Scotland’s Premiership for England’s third tier.

It’s understood, though, that Baccus had his heart set joining Ian Evatt’s side, who were knocked out in last season’s playoffs by Barnsley as they sought to end a four-year exile from the Championship.

The Lancashire club were a regular fixture in the Premier League 11 years ago before they hit a slump which saw them plummet as low as League Two just three seasons ago.

They won promotion back to the third tier in 2021, and have been on an upward arc since.

There was off-field hardship also with the Whites placed in administration in May 2019 over an unpaid tax bill which also saw them slapped with a 12-point penalty.

Banker Sharon Brittan rescued the club them from liquidation with just days to spare and Bolton have been slowly rebuilding the trust of a loyal fan base over the past three years.

Whilst Baccus’ all-action game is already eminently suited for the Championship, he will be banking on Bolton embarking on another promotion push in 2023-2023 to get him there.

Baccus made 33 appearances for St Mirren - who stand to collect some add-ons from the Bolton deal - after arriving from Western Sydney Wanderers as something of a mystery signing.

Success at club level also brought national team attention, with his performances at the World Cup winning more admirers.

He looked set to leave Paisley in January but none of a number of suitors made a firm bid, leaving Bolton to pounce last week.