The Bundesliga could resume in just nine days - albeit with strict crowd restrictions or behind closed doors - with clubs under heavy financial pressure.

This is despite Germany still registering one of Europe's highest COVID19 tallies and lockdown restrictions still in place.

"We're like the guinea pigs at the moment," Brandon Borrello, an Australian who plays right wing for SC Freiburg, told the ABC.

"But it's a really hard situation to be in — obviously it's never happened before."

Freiburg recently tested all of their players for COVID19, with all tests coming back negative.

While many in Bundesliga circles are talking of resumption, the restrictions still in place in Freiburg's state of Badden-Wurttemburg prevent more than five players training together, let alone taking to the field.

Freiburg currently sit eighth in the Bundesliga after a strong season in which Borrello's displays have been substantially limited.

"If it works well, I mean, there should be no reason for other leagues not to follow in the future," Borello said.

"I don't think that'll be too easy but it's something we're going to have to overcome and see how it goes."