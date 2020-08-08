Bouzanis left City in July after he and the club mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

The keeper moved to the UK to be with his partner, Arsenal's Matildas star Steph Catley.

Sutton play in the fifth tier of English football and finished fifth in the National League in the 2019/2020 season.

The U's are based in south London, 16km south-west of Charing Cross.

Bounzanis spent the past six years in the A-League with Western Sydney and Melbourne City.

Before that the 29-year-old had seven years in Europe with spells at Liverpool, Accrington Stanley, Oldham Athletic, Aris FC and Carlisle United.

The shot-stopper played for the Joeys, Young Socceroos and Olyroos, and also represented Greece at Under-19 level.