Arnold revealed last week he had been in dialogue with Hibs, but rather than follow Ange Postecoglou's path to Scotland he opted to remain in charge of Australia.

Arnold's decision has had a flow-on effect, with Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery now emerging as one of the front-runners for the role.

Boyle, who is returning to the national team camp for the first time since missing the World Cup with an ACL injury, joked that he wouldn't have been able to handle Arnold's intensity on a daily basis.

"It's obviously a massive job and he's been linked with it, but it's out of my pay grade," Boyle said from Dallas ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) friendly with Mexico.

"I don't deal with that side of things, if he was offered it that's great for him but he enjoys what he does here.

"He feels he has some unfinished business, I'm happy to say he's my coach on either side of things."

Pressed on the links that Montgomery could assume the role instead, Boyle said: "You obviously hear the whispers around and see social media.

"Obviously whoever is appointed to the job will do a great job and they will take it very seriously.

"I'm on national team duty now and that's my main focus, so if anything is done then happy days.

"We have an interim manager who has done a great job and we had a great result on the weekend and I'll asses that situation when I'm back at my club."

Arnold commended Boyle for his rapid return from the ACL injury on the eve of the World Cup which consigned the 30-year-old to be the team's "Chief Vibes Officer".

Boyle, who also missed the 2019 Asian Cup with injury, and hopes he can keep himself fit and in form to ensure he makes the trip to Qatar in January four years later.

"Vibes manager is done, it was a good title to have but to have the boots back on is fantastic," Boyle said.

"I can't be going into games worrying about injuries that have happening in the past.

"I've worked extremely hard and I've missed two major tournaments so touch wood that doesn't happen and I can stay fit and healthy and make that tournament when it comes."