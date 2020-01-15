Although currently still in sixth spot with four wins from 13 games, Kurz has been under pressure over since the start of the season over poor results and under-performing overseas signings.

It's reported a decision to axe the German was taken at a board meeting yesterday. Victory are 19 points behind runaway league leaders Sydney FC.

The 50 year old joined Victory on a two year deal when Adelaide United opted not to renew the former Fortuna Dusseldorf coach's contract after two seasons at Hindmarsh.

More to follow...