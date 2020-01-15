BREAKING: Melbourne Victory are understood to have sacked coach Marco Kurz after the club's disappointing start to the season.
Although currently still in sixth spot with four wins from 13 games, Kurz has been under pressure over since the start of the season over poor results and under-performing overseas signings.
It's reported a decision to axe the German was taken at a board meeting yesterday. Victory are 19 points behind runaway league leaders Sydney FC.
The 50 year old joined Victory on a two year deal when Adelaide United opted not to renew the former Fortuna Dusseldorf coach's contract after two seasons at Hindmarsh.
More to follow...
