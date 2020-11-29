Manchester City rediscovered their old swagger with Riyad Mahrez scoring a hat-trick in their 5-0 demolition of Burnley, but Premier League champions Liverpool were frustrated by conceding a hugely debatable added-time penalty in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Already angered by fixture timings in a congested schedule and hindered by a long injury list in his squad, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was given another reason to be unhappy following the latest contentious incident involving VAR.

The 93rd-minute spot kick was only awarded following an intervention by the video assistant referee, who had earlier ruled out two Liverpool goals at Amex Stadium for offside - one of which couldn't have been tighter against Mohamed Salah.

"You cannot imagine how many things are hard to take (at) the moment," said Klopp, whose side still moved one point clear at the top despite his list of gripes getting longer by the day.

Liverpool's manager made clear his frustration by sarcastically applauding the assistant referee after Pascal Gross converted Brighton's equaliser.

He spoke to the match officials as they walked off the field after the final whistle.

Klopp wasn't finished there, continuing his complaints post-match about a schedule that has seen Liverpool forced to play on Wednesday night in the Champions League and then Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League.

"The only thing we have to do is deal with it, recover, prepare again and go," he said.

Salah, who recently returned to action after contracting coronavirus, was substituted around the hour mark - just like he was on Wednesday in the 2-0 loss to Atalanta in the Champions League - and didn't hide his unhappiness.

Already missing Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara because of injury, Liverpool have another issue to contend with after James Milner hobbled off with a hamstring problem.

Likely adding to Liverpool's frustration was the sight of arguably their biggest threat to the title, Manchester City, regaining their scoring touch a few hours later to close the gap to the champions.

They beat Burnley 5-0 for the fourth straight time at home in all competitions, with Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres, with his first Premier League goal, also netting.

At Goodison Park, Leeds United claimed their first win over Everton since 1990 after Raphinha scored his first goal for the club in the 78th minute for a 1-0 win.

The Brazilian forward's winner meant Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees missed the chance to go third and leaves them sixth on 16 points, while Leeds moved up to 11th with 14.

West Bromwich Albion picked up their first victory of the campaign and left Sheffield United as the only winless team in the league with a 1-0 win at The Hawthorns.

Conor Gallagher's 13th-minute goal lifted West Brom out of the bottom three, while the Blades remain in last place and on just one point after 10 games.