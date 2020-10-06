Perth Glory are down to just 12 contracted players after midfielder Jake Brimmer became the latest to leave the A-League club.

Melbourne-born Brimmer joined Glory in 2017 and made 60 A-League appearances for the club, including 21 this season.

The 22-year-old, who has represented Australia at under-17, under-20, and under-23 level, has left Glory for family reasons.

"This decision has been based purely on Jake's family situation and we wish him and his partner and children all the very best for the future," Glory chief executive Tony Pignata said.

Brimmer's departure leaves Glory with just a dozen players at their disposal.

New signings Andrew Nabbout and Nathaniel Atkinson had their contracts terminated by mutual consent after failing to get approval to travel to Western Australia, while defender Tomi Mrcela returned to Croatia.

Joel Chianese and Ivan Franjic left straight after the season finished, while defenders Gregory Wuthrich and Kim Soo-Beom departed during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Spaniard Juande also announced recently he was leaving.

Tony Popovic's two sons, Gabriel and Kristian, moved on when their dad quit to coach Greek outfit Xanthi.

Glory fans are still waiting anxiously to see whether skipper Diego Castro will remain with the club.

Castro fell out with Glory's hierarchy last season after refusing to join his teammates in the club's NSW hub.

The 38-year-old is contracted for the next campaign, and new coach Richard Garcia is keen for the Spaniard to stay.

Glory's players remain stood down amidst a bitter pay dispute between the players' union and club owners, but it is believed an agreement could come soon.

GLORY'S CONTRACTED PLAYERS

Liam Reddy, Alex Grant, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli, Osama Malik, Chris Ikonomidis, Nicholas D'Agostino, Tarek Elrich, Daniel Margush, Dane Ingham, Carlo Armiento