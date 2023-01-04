Arnold is back in Australia after spending Christmas and the New Year in the UK, and an official announcement on his future is expected before the end of the month.

Duke, who has inked a deal with J2 side Machida Zelvia for the 2023 season in Japan, was one of Australia’s success stories as they reached the last 16 in Qatar.

And he has no doubt longtime mentor Arnold would be perfectly placed to build on the achievements in the Middle East heading into next January’s Asian Cup and the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, if endorsed again by FA.

“Full credit to Arnie because he had some pretty harsh critics and doubters out there,” Duke told FTBL.

“It’s great to see him reap the benefits of the belief he’s always had in us as players. He created such a tight knit environment and amazing spirit.

“I haven’t heard too much but if he is staying on it would be a great way going into the next Asian Cup (in Qatar) with the same approach we took at the World Cup.

“You saw what he did with us at the last Olympics and so many of those players transitioned into the Socceroos.

“He has a vision for the younger players and the way he previously worked with the Olyroos provided an insight into the players who were ready to step up.

“I think he’s done a brilliant job. He didn’t get much credit for our previous world record run of wins and beating Peru was massive going into the World Cup.

“Arnie has thrived off doubt and a backs to the wall mentality. He created an atmosphere in Qatar where every player was ready to go to war.”

Duke, 31, was the fulcrum in all four matches in Qatar, scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Tunisia.

His exploits provoked significant interest from various clubs, though like Arnold he’s had his own share of doubters during his 23-cap (10 goals) journey with the national team.

He aims to play a leading role in 2026 qualifying, as well as the Asian Cup.

“For me, I also had my doubters, or haters I guess. People saying ‘how is Mitch Duke starting every game’?” he explained.

“But I saw a bit of a turnaround after my World Cup campaign as well. I’m not as prolific as a Jamie Maclaren but I know what I bring to the team and so does Arnie. I believe I repaid the faith he showed in me.

“I think some of the things said about me were harsh because I scored the most goals during our qualifiers. But it was nice to see a few people change their minds about me.”

Duke’s new club have invested heavily on and off the field to fund a promotion campaign, and whilst he’s embracing the challenge after signing from fellow J2 side Fagiano Okayama, there is a bitter-sweet element to his current situation.

His young son and daughter are living in the UK and he’s barely seen them in the past two seasons, and he longs time spend time with them.

“It’s been great in one way (to sign for Machida) but the other side of it is tough mentally because it means I’ll be away from my kids," he said.

“I’ve spent a lot of time apart from them over the past two years and it has taken a toll on me. For that to continue for another period of time is a hard thought to process.”