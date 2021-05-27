The 22 year old former Centre of Excellence graduate leaves Australia after eight A-League appearances across two spells at Brisbane Roar.

He's also played in the Victorian NPL for Hume City and the Queensland NPL for Roar.

We are pleased for Danny that an exciting new opportunity has opened up for him," said Brisbane Roar Head Coach Warren Moon.

"This is a move he could not turn down and we wish him the best of luck."