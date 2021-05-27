Brisbane Roar young gun Danny Kim has left the A-League club to pursue a yet unrevealed Asian move.
The 22 year old former Centre of Excellence graduate leaves Australia after eight A-League appearances across two spells at Brisbane Roar.
He's also played in the Victorian NPL for Hume City and the Queensland NPL for Roar.
We are pleased for Danny that an exciting new opportunity has opened up for him," said Brisbane Roar Head Coach Warren Moon.
"This is a move he could not turn down and we wish him the best of luck."
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
'My dream since I came to Australia': A-League's Brisbane lock-in refugee star
A-League Premiers ‘learnt a lot today’ from Roar
'We're not silly though': Roar want final A-League City test
Latest News
'Legend' Cannuli perfect for Wanderers job says Matildas legend
27 May 2021
Wanderers A-League coach: 'The group and me have failed'
27 May 2021
Pignata: 'Blood oath' A-League will have international breaks next season
27 May 2021
Most Read
Analysis: Channel 10 wins A-League, W-League broadcast rights
26 May 2021
A-League's Victory axe former EPL defender after 'obviously disappointing' season
20 May 2021
'I've never heard of it elsewhere': Socceroo speaks out against Korean contracts
25 May 2021
Sunderland Socceroo stuck in third tier for another year
23 May 2021