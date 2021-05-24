Parsons has made 11 appearances for Brisbane this campaign and scored his debut A-League goal against Central Coast Mariners in April.

Parsons is a Queensland native, who came through the youth systems in Ipswich. He previously failed to break through in a short spell at the Mariners, before breaking out last season for the Roar's NPL side.

Parsons scored 11 goals in 26 NPL Queensland appearances last season, paving the way for his breakthrough A-League season this campaign.

"I'm very excited," Parsons told the club. "I didn't think it would happen this quickly but once I got the chance I felt like I took it.

"At the start of the season the target was just to play, and if you play and do well these things tend to follow.

"I'm thankful to the coaching staff for the faith they've shown in me. I also want to thank my parents and family, who sacrificed a lot for me growing up, obviously driving me to training and putting money into football.

"To play more minutes and contribute more, that's the goal now."

Brisbane coach Warren Moon said Parsons was a great example of the club's commitment to Queensland youth.

"Investing in young Queenslanders is something this club is very passionate about," Moon said.

"Alex is a great example of that. He has done very well with his opportunities and is extremely deserving of this new deal.

"We are excited about what he can produce for Brisbane Roar over a long period of time and look forward to helping him fulfil his potential."