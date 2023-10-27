Brisbane Roar have enjoyed a dream start to their return to Suncorp Stadium, with Henry Hore scoring twice in a brilliant 3-0 win over Sydney FC in the A-League Men.

Hore scored his first after just 48 seconds as the Roar showcased an attacking and enterprising style of play in front of 7688 fans under new coach Ross Aloisi.

"I am extremely happy with the result and the performance," Aloisi said.

"It was a really positive start and something we were looking for here at home."

The Sky Blues had their chances but were disjointed up front in their second consecutive loss to start the season - the first time they have opened with double defeats since the 2012/13 campaign.

"We gave away the ball too cheaply," Sydney coach Steve Corica said.

"We just weren't at the races and defensively we were very poor.

"It's not nice to have two defeats to start the season."

Sydney gave the ball away right from the kick off on what was a horror night for the visitors.

The Roar clicked into overdrive, with left winger Hore unmarked as his right foot shot took a slight deflection beyond goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne before many patrons had even taken their seat.

Sydney created solid chances for Max Burgess and Fabio Gomes but weren't able to make them count.

Redmayne made a huge clanger in the 21st minute when he miscued an attempted clearance and sent the ball straight into the path of Roar's Nikola Mileusnic, who was able to roll it into the back of the net.

Roar's 18-year-old striker Thomas Waddingham had some nice touches in the first half, with the Young Socceroo a constant threat on his A-League debut.

Waddingham drew a brilliant save from Redmayne on the cusp of halftime before the Sydney keeper stopped another cracker from a Hore shot minutes later.

But the Sky Blues stopper was beaten in the 51st minute, when Waddingham laid a neat ball to Hore who showcased dazzling feet to rocket a left-foot strike home to make it 3-0.

The Roar threw on Quinn MacNicol - at 15 years and 290 days old their youngest-ever senior player - while 16-year-old Ryan Brownlie also came off the substitutes' bench.

"Leading the line for the first half and most of the second half was 18-year-old Tom Waddingham as well," Aloisi said of the Roar's young guns.

"I am so excited for these players and it is so positive for the club and the fans."

Mileusnic was one of the Roar's best on the night, his speed and passing on the right wing a constant threat.

Aloisi said pre-game his team would press forward this season more than in recent years.

Brisbane followed their coach's instructions to perfection, moving forward in numbers to pressure Sydney FC, but getting back behind the ball with aplomb when they came under threat themselves with skipper Tom Aldred a rock in defence.