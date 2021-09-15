National Premier League Queensland debutants fell 3-0 to their A-League opponents the Brisbane Roar last evening. Unsurprisingly, the Roar dominated the majority of the possession, outshooting their opponents the Power who finished with only one shot on frame during the evening.

It was a good night for new Roar players Matti Steinmann and Luke Ivanovic, both making their debut for the club and getting their first goal in orange.

Steinmann opened the scoring for the Roar in the 20th minute of play. Stealing the ball from Peninsula Joshua Wooley, his teammate Rahmat Akbari attacked the Power's net. Akbari's shot on goal hit the post and was deflected back into play. Steinmann was able to get a foot on it and properly place the rebound in.

The Roar nearly made it two three minutes later with a shot from strike Ivanovic, but he was denied by Peninsula's keeper Phil Zabaks. Ivanovic was able to get the second goal nine minutes after that when he headed home a shot off a Jack Hingert cross.

Ivanovic continued this attacking prowess before the close of the first half, forcing Zabaks to make another save five minutes before the halftime.

The Power did not give up though. Coming out strong in the second half they managed several shots, including one from substitute Brenton Fox which required a diving intervention from Roar keeper Macklin Freke.

However, Brisbane's goal in the eighty-seventh minute put the nail in the coffin for any Peninsula comeback. An interception from the Roar's Juan Lescano and a subsequent finish lead to the 3-0 final score.

The Roar have now progressed to the Round of 16 of this year's FFA Cup. They will find out who they face after the remaining fifteen games of the Round of 32 are played.

One of those matches is scheduled for tonight, between tier 5 underdogs Edge Hill United, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, and NPL side the Gold Coast Knights. The game is at 7:30 PM AEST.

Three other games are currently also confirmed, two for next week and one on the 26th of September. The remaining eleven clashes are currently postponed due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

This excludes the two play-off matches between Western United v Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory to qualify for this Round of 32.

The re-scheduling of games will be announced as restrictions are changed.

Like all matches going forward in this year's FFA Cup, the Round of 32 is available free to air on Network 10.