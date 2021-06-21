Mileusnic scored once in 20 Superliga appearances for Randers and won the Danish Cup in his sole season abroad as an increasingly peripheral figure for the club.

News Corp are reporting he returns as replacement for outgoing striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls, who joined Western United, and Golgol Mebrahtu who is unattached.

Brisbane are also hopeful of retaining Riku Danzaki, who is on loan from Consadole Sapporo, and Joey Champness, on loan from Newcastle Jets, who recently switched his international allegiance to New Zealand in hopes of a Tokyo 2021 Olympics call up.

The Roar have also let go goalkeeping coach Jason Kearton and assistant coach Kevin Aherne-Evans due to a coaching restructure at the club.