Macarthur have ended their goal drought in driving rain to beat Western United 2-1 at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday.

Trailing to a fine Dylan Pierias strike in the eighth minute, Macarthur scored their first come-from-behind win in seven attempts and moved them up three places to third while United remained eighth after the loss.

It was Macarthur's first home game in over a month after four straight away fixtures.

Headers to imports Matt Derbyshire and Markel Susaeta put the hosts ahead by halftime of the clash which was played in driving rain, before conditions eased after the break.

Macarthur almost scored in the third minute, when United's Connor Pain mis-kicked and Ivan Franjic put his first time shot wide, with the visiting goalkeeper Ryan Scott well off his line.

Pierias made them pay a few minutes later, when he scored his second goal in successive matches, cutting inside and smashing a left foot shot into the net.

Unfazed Macarthur stuck to their possession-based style and controlled most of the first half.

After going goalless in their last two matches, which they lost, and for a total of four and a half hours, Macarthur finally rediscovered their scoring touch.

Englishman Derbyshire's powerful header from a Franjic cross looped over Scott to bring Macarthur level in the 35th minute.

The aerial route again proved productive in added time at the end of the first half.

Spaniard Susaeta drifted between a couple of defenders to head home a fine Tommy Oar cross.

After the break, United gained the ascendancy and created a number of chances, with Macarthur threatening on the counter attack.

United striker Besart Berisha netted in the 56th minute, but the VAR confirmed the referee's original call of offside and the veteran forward headed another chance wide.

Substitute Lachie Wales also had a powerful shot pushed away by Bulls' goalkeeper Adam Federici.