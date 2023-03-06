Hugely influential for Wellington Phoenix since signing in 2020, Lewis, 26, shapes as a key capture for Macarthur, who sit three points off the play-off spots heading into the home straight of the 2022-2023 season.

Phoenix were hoping to hang on to the talismanic performer but the lure of Australia Cup winning Macarthur proved irresistible.

Capped 22 times by his country, and with 56 A-league appearances under his belt for the ‘Nix, Lewis will provide drive and creativity from deep lying positions for a Bulls side looking to boost their goal output.

It’s believed new coach Mile Sterjovski and football director Sam Krslovic have been longtime admirers of the Kiwi, who returned from a two-year stint with fifth-tier English outfit Scunthorpe United to join Auckland City en route to the Phoenix.

When contacted by FTBL over Lewis’ impending arrival, Krskovic declined to confirm or deny whether an agreement had been inked.

However he did say: “While I can’t discuss specific signings we always welcome and are always on the look out for quality players - and quality human beings - to our football club.”

With Lewis seemingly on his way to Campbelltown, Oil Sail to Perth Glory and Steven Ugarkovic to Melbourne City, Wellington face another off-season rebuilding mission.