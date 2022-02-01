Western United have moved to the top of the A-League Men competition despite conceding two late goals, as Macarthur FC rallied to force a 2-2 draw on Monday night.

Trailing 2-0 at Campbelltown Stadium, Macarthur pulled one back through a fine curling strike from substitute Lachie Rose in the 77th minute.

The Bulls secured a deserved point when a Tomislav Uskok header from a 88th-minute corner was deflected into the net by United defender Leo Lacroix.

The visitors twice went close to snatching a winner in added time but had to settle for a point which moved them one clear of Melbourne Victory, who have a game in hand.

The winner on the night was guaranteed first spot and United were initially more clinical against a Macarthur side who hadn't played since Boxing Day.

United's five previous victories had all been by a 1-0 margin, and for a long time it looked like that score would be repeated.

Coach John Aloisi made six changes to his side with star Italian import Alessandro Diamanti one of the rested players.

His youngsters stepped up with Nicolas Milanovic scoring his first ALM goal in his first start when he swept in a Ben Garuccio cross in the 16th minute to give the visitors the lead.

United goalkeeper Jamie Young made half a dozen first-half saves to preserve their lead going into the break.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 74th minute when Aleksandar Prijovic swept in a fine first-time pass from fellow substitute Lachie Wales.

The halftime introduction of Ulises Davila added more danger and thrust to Macarthur, as he went close on a number of occasions.

Former Socceroos striker Apostolos Giannou had a couple of good first-half chances on his Bulls debut, but Young blocked one shot with his legs and then saved a close range header.

The point moved Macarthur up a spot to fourth, one point above defending champions Melbourne City.