Winger Bruce Kamau admits his side will be lifted by the presence of a Red & Black army as they face a season defining clash.

“The home side advantage is big having our supporters behind our backs and giving that extra lift and push,” he said.

”When it comes down to it, having that extra support from the crowd and playing at Bankwest is a real advantage that we can use to take all three points.”

With their season on the line, the Red & Black will be looking to revive their season after six games without a win, which has left them in eighth position having played more games than the other teams around them on the ladder.

The Sky Blues are six points ahead of the Wanderers in second spot, after beating Melbourne Victory last night. They had drawn their previous three games before last nights win, and are still not assured of post season action themselves.

Kamau insists his team are well aware off the significance of the occasion, especially for Wanderers fans who have expressed their displeasure at the recent run of results.

“I think you don’t need to say too much, everyone as a player knows what they need to do.

“When it comes down to it, everyone needs to be switched on and ready to fight, not just for us but for the fans.

“It’s the bragging rights of being able to say that you’ve won the Derby and you’ve beaten the other side of Sydney.

“For us and the fans, that’s a big thing.”

Forward Mitch Duke, who scored the winner in two derbies last season, echoed Kamau’s sentiments and reiterated the club’s desire to taste finals action for the first time in four years.

“The game is massive also considering how we are going," he said. “This season, it's getting to the business end and I think it will be a massive statement to be able to turn that around.

"As well as turn our fortunes around to prove to everyone that we can do it. We're still in this fight.

"We need to go out there and do the job. Add a bit of fight out there and give a bit of blood, sweat and tears to get the result.”

Tickets are still on sale for the game at Ticketek with kick-off set for 7.10pm.