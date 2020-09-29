The 24-year-old was formally unveiled as a Frankfurt player on the club’s website on Tuesday, with board member and former German international Fredi Bobic talking up the potential for the Socceroo to take his game to the ‘next level’ in Germany.

Hrustic, who spent three years at Groningen in the Netherlands, has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga side and will wear the no. 7 shirt.

The move comes after Hrustic urged his former employers to cash in on his services after initially rejecting an offer from the German club.

But with the player’s contract due to expire next summer, Groningen accepted a bid from Frankfurt and a deal was agreed at the end of last week.

Club board member and ex-Germany star Bobic welcomed Hrustic’s arrival.

“Ajdin Hrustic is a versatile and committed midfielder who adds to our options on the wings and through the middle,” he said in a statement on the club’s website.

“Over the past three years, Ajdin has put in consistent performances in the Dutch league and at 24, he is yet to achieve his full potential.

“We’re convinced that Ajdin’s international experience, adaptability and technical skills will see him settle in perfectly both at Eintracht and in Frankfurt, and we really look forward to taking him to the next level in his career.”

Hrustic scored three goals in 22 games for FC Groningen last season

Hrustic won’t be the only Socceroo to play in the Bundesliga this term.

He joins Mathew Leckie, back in the fold at Hertha Berlin, as the only two senior Australian stars plying their trade in Germany’s top tier.

Elsewhere, Brandon Borello is currently on the books of Fortuna Dusseldorf in the second division.

And in the Regionalliga, John Iredale is at Wolfsburg II and Jacob Young at Hoffenheim II, while Jacob Italiano and Christian Theoharous are with Borussia Monchengladbach II.