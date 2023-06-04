Central Coast chief executive Shaun Mielekamp is confident Nick Montgomery won't take the first European job that is offered to him after masterminding the Mariners' 6-1 A-League Men grand final thrashing of Melbourne City.

Montgomery's side lifted their first piece of silverware in 10 years with their annihilation of premiers City on Saturday, with Jason Cummings bagging a hat-trick on his farewell game before moving to India.

Montgomery, for the first time this year, sidestepped a question in a press conference when asked whether he too would expect to attract interest from clubs abroad.

The Yorkshireman, who was linked to the Motherwell job in Scotland last year, seems destined to be the next Australian-developed coach to follow the likes of Ange Postecoglou, Patrick Kisnorbo and Kevin Muscat overseas.

"Hopefully, it's 20 years from now that he'll go and manage his club in Sheffield United," Mielekamp said.

"Monty is very smart and tactical, he won't be jumping at the first opportunity.

"I have never spoken to him about it but I'm confident that he'll have thought of his pathway.

"He won't rush it, he's got his first trophy... maybe he'll go win the AFC Cup or the minor premiership next year."

Cummings, who claimed the Joe Marston Medal at CommBank Stadium said Montgomery could go "to the top level".

"As the manager, he's the best manager I've worked under," Cummings said.

"I've had a lot of clubs and he's the best tactically on the training field, as a person, as a guy, as a manager. He's different class."

The Mariners' victory was a vindication of the methodology used by Montgomery and assistant coach Sergio Raimundo.

The pair have made a habit of developing young players and giving a home to discards who need love and care with limited resources.

"What he's done here with all those things: the low budget, the young players, the belief that he's instilled in this whole club, really everyone's bought in and he deserves bigger and better things," said goalkeeper Danny Vukovic.

"I hope that he's here for longer but he deserves bigger and better things."

Among those diamonds in the rough is 20-year-old defender Nectar Triantis.

The centre-back was unwanted by Western Sydney Wanderers and has now been linked with a move to Sunderland and is in the calculations for Socceroos selection.

His defensive partner, Vanuatu international Brian Kaltak, didn't make his professional debut until this year the age of 29.

His country's prime minister Ishmael Kalsakau flew in to watch him play in the grand final.

"We have to think outside the box with recruitment," Montgomery said.

"We have to bring people in that are maybe damaged or young players that need an opportunity and I've no doubt that we're going to get offers.

"At the start of the season we had unknowns all over the pitch.... we will have to bring in new players and I'm sure the chairman's phone is going to be going."