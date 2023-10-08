Yet, eight years after being voted MVP as Australia claimed the 2015 Asian Cup, the Ipswich Town midfielder might find himself in Qatar come January as the Socceroos chase a repeat feat in the 2023 edition of the competition.

Luongo never gave up hope of a recall but with age encroaching, wondered whether he was viewed as part of the past rather than the future.

However, when Socceroos boss Graham Arnold met up with Luongo and Tractor Boys teammate Cameron Burgess before their Championship clash against Queens Park Rangers back in August, he made it clear that the door was still open to a player whose spirits were cruelly crushed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where coach Bert van Marwijk didn’t give him a single minute.

Both Luongo and Burgess, who won his maiden cap in September’s 2-2 draw with Mexico in Dallas, have been forces of nature in a stunning start to the season for newly promoted Ipswich, who trail leaders Leicester by just two points after 11 games.

And Burgess, 27, believes Luongo is playing “probably the best football of his career” heading into Friday’s glamour Wembley friendly against England, and New Zealand four days later.

“His return is really well deserved - he’s delighted and can’t wait to get into camp,” Burgess told FTBL ahead of Ipswich’s 4-2 win over Preston on Saturday.

“I’m buzzing for him and when he called me to let me know I had a massive smile on my face.

“He’s been one of our most consistent players ever since he arrived in January and really added something to the team.

“I think age was maybe a little bit in his thinking in terms of getting a recall but when we met up with Graham Arnold the first thing he said was that Mass’s experience would be vital if he got back into the squad.

“Mass is super fit and players these days play for much longer than maybe they did previously.

“At 31 he’s probably playing some of the best football of his career. I don’t think age is a significant factor in this at all for him.

“Playing behind him I see he has a lot of strings to his bow and is capable of playing different roles and making his presence count whenever he steps onto the pitch.

“He’s a huge part of why the teams doing so well at the moment. He can pop up on all sorts of places, depending on what’s happening in each game and what’s required in different situations.

“He’s in a good place at the moment and I’m delighted for him.”

Burgess’ own Socceroos debut was the reward for nine years of toil across England’s lower leagues after initially landing at Fulham, where he made just four senior appearances.

His calmness on the ball, perceptive distribution and ability to read play had some asking why it had taken so long for him to win green and gold recognition.

“It was a really special moment for me personally,” said the centre-back. “We were actually disappointed not to come away with a win (having led 2-0) and I think the fact that we weren’t happy tells you how far we’ve come as a team and the culture we’ve built.

“I feel lucky to now be a part things and the prospect of playing at Wembley now is going to be a pretty special occasion for all of us.

“We know what we’re capable of and I think if we work hard for each other it will take us a long way.

“First and foremost we have a good group of lads and a humble culture - but there’s also that quality there. You don’t get selected for your national team without that.”

One thing the Socceroos don’t have is pop star Ed Sheeran rocking up in their change room for an impromptu sing-a-long after games. That’s the preserve of Portman Road, where Suffolk boy Sheeran is a regular at matches.

“He was there after the (midweek) win over Hull and we had a bit of sing-song,” said Burgess. “It was a nice touch - those sorts of things are the cherry on the cake after a good win.”