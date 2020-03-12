The Jets and the Reds have met twice in 2019/2020 and on both occasions the South Australian side has emerged victorious.

In October at McDonald Jones Stadium Adelaide claimed a 2-1 win and then did the same by the same margin at Coopers Stadium in December.

But Burns feel an improving-Newcastle under new coach Carl Robinson can topple the Reds this time round.

"Adelaide have had a good season but they're well-beatable from our point of view," he told FTBL.

"We were very unlucky to lose both games to them this year. I actually think those were two games we could have won, especially the one at home where we had so many chances and shots.

"Hopefully we'll put that right this week and get the win we've hopefully deserved. In Adelaide we had so many shots and chances, I think the manager said at the time he couldn't believe they won, but obviously they did."

The Reds sit in seventh spot on the A-League ladder and are fighting for a finals spot. Burns respects Adelaide but feels the Jets have turned a corner under their new coach.

"They're a good side," the defender said.

"We've played them twice before so we know all about them. They're really good. They've got a lot of attacking threats, good pace in the wide areas and have some really good players.

"Adelaide's stadium is fantastic - I really like it, the whole place when we went over earlier in the season. I'm really looking forward to the trip over there.

"There have probably been five or six games this season that we should have won, we just lacked that vital goal or we've given away a bad goal. It's just cost us.

"But you never know what will happen at the end of the year. Hopefully we can exploit some of their weaknesses and score a few goals."