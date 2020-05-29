Irish defender Bobby Burns won’t be headed back to Australia to rejoin Newcastle Jets to finish the A-League season.
According to The Daily Record in Scotland, Burns’ parent club Hearts have decided not to extend Burns’ loan to the Jets.
The season-long loan for the fullback is set to expire this weekend.
The Irishman returned to Europe in March when the Coronavirus hit and the A-League was paused.
The 20-year-old made 16 appearances for Newcastle this season.
Burns is signed at Hearts until the end of the 2020/2021 season.
The Jets have been approached for comment.
