According to The Daily Record in Scotland, Burns’ parent club Hearts have decided not to extend Burns’ loan to the Jets.

The season-long loan for the fullback is set to expire this weekend.

The Irishman returned to Europe in March when the Coronavirus hit and the A-League was paused.

The 20-year-old made 16 appearances for Newcastle this season.

Burns is signed at Hearts until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

The Jets have been approached for comment.