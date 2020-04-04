Cahill has recently finished a six month spell working under Everton's U/16 coach Phil Jevons, learning the ropes at the Toffees' famed academy.

The Everton youth system has become one of world football's most revered over the past decade, sparking many of the current England crop.

Cahill told Sky Sports that the experience has cemented coaching as his future, but that he's going to take his time.

"For me, yes, it's definitely something in the future [I'd like to do]," Cahill said.

"Not in the near future. I've just spent six months at Everton's academy working alongside Phil Jevons. It's been amazing as an assistant manager to learn about the growth and maturation of players.

"It's helped me build up what's important for me when looking at footballers. It's much easier for me to deal with first-team players as that's what I've been used to all my life.

"I've always been a leader and I've always had a strong voice within the changing room."

Cahill also said that being back around Goodison Park has been a fantastic experience, with the Socceroos icon making special mention of Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti's hospitality.

"I bumped into Carlo Ancelotti when I was at Finch Farm a few months back, and what a gentleman," Cahill exclaimed.

"He drove past me, he then pulled up, reversed and got out of his car and gave me a big hug. He told me I could come in whenever I wanted. That's what the club is all about.

"Marco Silva is a great manager but unfortunately he had some difficult times.

"I think he needed to be more open and embrace the fans a little more. Results weren't going his way, but you can see the personality of Ancelotti, the aura and the respect that he carries.

"He's won the fans over, which is really important because they're a big part of the football club. Everton will certainly improve and I'm looking forward to seeing where he can take the club."