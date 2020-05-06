Cahill said that a shift away from sport has been notable in a population re-evaluating their priorities in light of a global pandemic.

“Sport has been front and centre in my life since I was old enough to kick a ball with my brothers and sister in the backyard, but something like this really puts things into perspective," Cahill said.

“It’s just not that important right now. People are unwell, scared and stressed, and many have lost loved ones. Kicking a football doesn’t really register next to life-changing circumstances that so many are experiencing.”

The former Socceroos star has taken on an ambassadorial role for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and spoke about the tournament's place in providing a return to sporting normalcy.

“The 2022 World Cup is going to be a powerful symbol and an invaluable tool for unity, togetherness and recovery across the world," he said.

“I believe grassroots sport is going to be equally important in reuniting communities once the threat of coronavirus has passed.

“I think in a post-coronavirus world, grassroots sport will help bring us closer together again.

“One of the toughest things about the situation we’re in now is that it has divided us. First as borders across the world are closed, then cities as movement became restricted and then in many cases we have had to divide into households.

“It’s really important that we don’t hold onto this mentality. I think sports has a role to play.

“I know that first game of football back on TV and first kick in the park with my kids is going to be priceless. As it will for millions of others around the world.”