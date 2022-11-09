A standout second season for Hearts made it impossible for Australia to ignore Devlin’s dynamism heading into Qatar, where the 24-year-old midfielder offers valuable back-up, and possibly much more than that.

A cult figure with Jam Tarts fans - appreciative of Devlin’s in-your-face approach and knack of getting under the skin of opponents - the former Western Sydney Wanderers man has taken his game to a new level of intensity since moving to the Scottish Premiership.

Physically stronger and mentally more robust, Meulensteen has been impressed with what he’s seen, and believes there’s more to come.

“I’ve gone to watch him on a number of occasions and he’s made himself a very important player for Hearts, and is central to the way they play,” Meulensteen told FTBL.

“We’ve been monitoring him closely for quite some time - he’s got his Socceroos debut behind him now (against New Zealand last September), and I believe he has a lot to offer at the international level.

“At the top level you need a lot of energy and Cammy has that in abundance. He puts himself about and also reads the game very well. I’m impressed with his work rate and commitment and his ball winking qualities.

“Some players have all that but when they win possession they tend to then give the ball away again.

“Cammy isn’t like that. He’s calm in possession and his distribution is really good. He also has an eye for a clever pass going forward.

“He’s improved out of sight since arriving last season - and you see why he’s so highly rated by his club.”

Meulensteen spent many weekends in Scotland checking out the likes of Nathaniel Atkinson and Kai Rowles - the other two Aussies at Tynecastle Park - Celtic’s Aaron Mooy, Dundee United’s Aziz Behich and St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain.

Of those aforementioned only Strain missed out on selection and he can consider himself extremely unlucky.

“It’s a good level there and a good place for young Aussies to develop,”” added Meulensteen.

“And a lot of them have come a long way - just look at Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, Keanu Baccus and of course Cammy.

“It’s been good to see Aaron Mooy flourishing at Celtic also. He’s been playing in quite an advanced role.

“He’s good at regaining the ball but there’s an element of disguise in his game also.

“With one pass he can open the whole game. It’s been good to see him getting so much game time.

“It’s been gratifying to see a lot of the boys Graham Arnold had with Olyroos have kicked on over here in Europe, and they’re going to be important for the future of the Socceroos.

“We need a well balanced, high energy squad for Qatar, and that’s what Arnie has focused on.”