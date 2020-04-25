Dykes has been the talk of the Scottish and Australian football worlds recently after his stellar goalscoring form with Scottish top-flight club Livingston rocketed him into international contention for both countries.

Both Graham Arnold and Scotland coach Steve Clarke have already spoken with the striker, but Dykes has publicly said that he's putting his club form before any potential national team call-ups.

Now Steven Gerrard is in line for the next move for Dykes, with Rangers looking for a target man of the Australian-Scots quality to bridge the gap with Celtic for next season.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa fullback Hutton has urged Gerrard to follow through on the heavily-rumoured move.

“I think he’d be a great addition, to be honest. I’ve watched him a number of times and wow, has he given Celtic and Rangers problems throughout the season," he told The Daily Mail.

“He’s constantly a thorn in their side, he’s big, he’s powerful, he can hold the ball up, he can turn, he’s got pace, he can finish – I think he’s a well rounded player to be honest. When you’re showing that ability week in, week out, for a lesser team – no disrespect to Livingston – it shows great ability. If you’ve got Morelos and someone like him, can you imagine them two playing together?”