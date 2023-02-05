Canberra United's coach says they haven't given up on an A-League Women top-four push after snapping their disastrous run by smashing Newcastle away from home.

Three second-half goals in seven minutes via Laura Hughes, Michelle Heyman and Grace Maher carried United to a comprehensive 3-0 result on Sunday afternoon, putting consecutive 5-0 losses in the rearview mirror.

It wasn't the reaction the Jets were looking for after interim coach Gary van Egmond took the reins from outgoing Ash Wilson midweek, slumping to a seventh loss in eight outings.

But it was everything Canberra boss Njegosh Popovich could have asked for, saying an improved second half in last week's 5-0 loss to Western United had proved a turning point for their form.

"It's the turnaround from conceding 10 goals in the last two," he said when asked what impressed him most about the win.

"We sort of turned it around in the second half of last week and that seems to have continued on this week which is very, very pleasing.

"We didn't concede today, which is very important."

Hughes opened the scoring on 63 minutes, picking her spot from close range after a surging run from winger Grace Jale to give Newcastle keeper Georgie Worth no chance.

Heyman got on the end of a brutal back pass from Cannon Clough two minutes later, poking the ball past Worth before Maher tucked home a penalty three minutes later won by Hughes' clever footwork.

The win jumps United to sixth on the ALW table, although they're still seven points outside the top four.

But Popovich said their determination to get back in the winner's column convinced him they wouldn't give up on their season without a serious fight.

"There's a number of factors that we were very happy with, and the players really applied themselves," he said.

"They were getting into good areas and the desperation in defence showed they're very committed to trying to make the top four.

"It's a focus for us moving forward but we just look forward to the next match, we've got Sydney FC next week which will be very tough."

The seven-minute surge was a hammer blow for the Jets, having had a golden double chance on 15 minutes where forwards Lauren Allan and Ash Brodigan each forced saves from Canberra custodian Chloe Lincoln.

Ash Brodigan was the Jets' best attacking outlet and found plenty of space down her right wing, almost dragging back a consolation goal five minutes from time that smashed into the goal frame.

Lincoln, just 18 years old, again showed her huge promise with some great stops in keeping her third clean sheet for the campaign.

Newcastle remain 10th on the table, their league-worst defence having conceded 31 goals in just 11 games this season.

They'll be sweating on the fitness of Griffith, who went down after a knee knock late in the fixture.