The Black Cats secured their first league win of the season with a 2-0 win over Oxford United.

The club has notched a draw and a victory from their opening two matches.

"It's an away win which is even nicer because you get on the coach and have a nice journey back and I guess you could say there's a weight lifted off there because when you have that journey back when you lose, it's not nice and you can dwell on it, "Wright told The Chronicle .

"We've had good performances and not got the win, so it's nice to get both and now we keep building and keep getting stronger and stronger. Fortunately we get to see that day in, day out and see that sort of stuff happen and see the quality.

"Those two got the rewards with the goals on Saturday and I think we had a few other chances. We looked solid and we created chances, we looked on song is how I would say. There could have been other goals and there is quality throughout the team.

"It's good to see players coming on and making a difference in the game."

The Australian only joined Sunderland permanently from Bristol City in the off-season after a brief loan spell.

He has been made the club's vice-captain and he donned the armband against Oxford when regular skipper Max Power came off.

"It's an honour to be vice-captain of the group," Wright said.

"To have had the armband on and to represent a club like Sunderland, out there with your teammates and having that responsibility, is something I never take lightly. It's something I always have pride in and it's something I enjoy the responsibility of.