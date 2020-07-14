Glory sit in fifth place on the A-League table and are set to resume their season when they take on Central Coast Mariners in Gosford this Saturday.

But Glory - who will be relocating to NSW for the rest of the season – will have to do without Castro who said he thinks the virus poses an "unacceptable health risk" to him and his family.

"It is very unfortunate that Diego will not be available for the remainder of the season,” Glory CEO Tony Pignata said. “But we understand this personal decision that he has come to after careful consideration."

Castro had made 19 starts for Head Coach Tony Popovic’s side so far in 2019/20, finding the back of the net four times and serving as an important reference point for the side as it moved forward in attack.

The 2015/16 Johnny Warren Medallist, 38, signed a two-year contract extension with Glory ahead of the 2019/20 season.

"Obviously we’re very disappointed to have lost a player and leader of Diego’s quality,” Glory Football Director, Jacob Burns said.

“But his absence will create an opportunity for other members of what is a strong, versatile squad united in its aim to build upon last season’s historic success."