Rogic has been near invisible for Celtic under Neil Lennon this season, restricted to largely substitute appearances and often not in the Bhoys' squad at all.

It's a far sight from Rogic's glory days under former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, with whom he was often Celtic's star player and main man on the big occasions.

The reasons for his continued absences are numerous but one of the major factors is the Socceroos star's painful injury setbacks, going back over 18 months.

Many in Scotland believe the Australian national team call-ups, often when Rogic was returning from injury spells and half-fit, such as at the 2019 Asian Cup, have made matters worse.

Rogic has been incrementally working his way back into the Celtic squad over the past few weeks with brief cameo appearances.

However until he scored in the dying minutes against Livingstone last Wednesday, the playmaker was struggling to make an impact.

So when Socceroos assistant coach Rene Meulensteen advised Rogic to quit Celtic if he can't attain greater game time (saying: "If he doesn’t get regular football, he probably needs to look elsewhere") Lennon's response was blunt.

"He’ll play if I pick him," Lennon said.

"He’s played quite regularly of late, played against Copenhagen and played very well. Made a great contribution on Sunday, made a great contribution on Wednesday and he’s in the squad for tomorrow.

"That’s Rene’s opinion, not mine. I think Tom is a great player, he had his injury problems early on in the season but he’s come back and looking very strong and fit."

While Meulensteen's comments were largely mocked by the Scottish media, calls are growing for the talented Socceroo, now 27-years-old, to seek new pastures.

Muelensteen's comments come only two weeks after Mark Schwarzer, speaking to the Two Sharp Reds Podcast, said that Celtic were never challenging enough for Rogic in the first place.

“The criticism that we all have is that for the national team he (Rogic) doesn’t seem to be able to deliver 90 minutes of consistency like he can for Celtic.

“This is the thing I think, I look at Celtic and they have dominated the league for so long now, and yes they have some tough games, I just don’t think he is tested enough in other aspects of the game."

Schwarzer said Rogic would benefit most from a move to the German Bundesliga.

"If he goes to a more competitive league, I think he would also do well in the Bundesliga, again I think that is a perfect league for someone like Tom Rogic."