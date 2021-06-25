Australian fans are well aware of Postecoglou's confidence and ability to appear bristly and forthright in press conferences, and his first at Celtic was no different.

Postecoglou spoke at length about his respect for the club, but he was also heavily insistent that he's experienced enough for the role.

He insisted that he wanted to play an extremely aggressive style of football and would not compromise, and that he wanted Celtic to be famous for the style he imparts.

Celtic fans reacted with near-universal delight, flooding Twitter with praise for the Australian boss and their high hopes for the coming season, in a stunning turnaround from the initial reaction after he was linked with the club.

Ok, i'm firmly in the Postecoglou corner. That's pretty much it, the guy has impressed me already in the way he speaks - if that is able to be translated to the way we play this is going to be a good time to be a Celtic fan. — Stephen (@PortGlasgow20) June 25, 2021

I know Celtic fans will say football is a results driven business and that’s absolutely correct. However, having just listened to Ange Postecoglou’s first full press conference, I have to say that I think he comes across really well... — Kyle Gunn (@Kyle_Gunn97) June 25, 2021

Pretty impressive stuff from Ange Postecoglou there. A clear plan and identity. Sounds promising, hopefully he'll be able to implement it asap. — Ruaraidh (@QuiltyEfc) June 25, 2021

Super impressive first presser from Ange Postecoglou. Shoots down a question from reporter about making the “jump” to Scottish football. “I don’t know what you mean by jump…I’ve coached at a World Cup against some of the best teams in the world.” #CelticFC #angepostecoglou — Spiro K-Mimis (@SkMim2) June 25, 2021

Ange Postecoglou really impressed during the press conference. Speaks with a clear vision. I'm optimistic about the upcoming season. Looking forward to seeing his words put into action #CelticFC #WelcomeAnge @CelticFC 🍀 https://t.co/W4sS3RdZQL — Christopher (@chrisfauxfur) June 25, 2021

Just watched Ange Postecoglou's presser. Well he has me convinced anyway. Bring it fuckin on!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Paul Sutherland (@PaulSuth) June 25, 2021

Ange Postecoglou will bring back the thunder. — Aaron Haire (@aaronhairee) June 25, 2021

I want nothing more than to hug Ange Postecoglou. — Liam (@LK95_) June 25, 2021

I’m very very optimistic about Postecoglou this season. Can see the hunger and drive in him. Brings in his own trusted back room staff, we romp this league next season #CelticFC — Ciaran Boyle (@Ciaran_Celtic8) June 25, 2021