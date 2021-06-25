Australian fans are well aware of Postecoglou's confidence and ability to appear bristly and forthright in press conferences, and his first at Celtic was no different.

Postecoglou spoke at length about his respect for the club, but he was also heavily insistent that he's experienced enough for the role.

He insisted that he wanted to play an extremely aggressive style of football and would not compromise, and that he wanted Celtic to be famous for the style he imparts.

Celtic fans reacted with near-universal delight, flooding Twitter with praise for the Australian boss and their high hopes for the coming season, in a stunning turnaround from the initial reaction after he was linked with the club.

 

 

 

 

 

 

