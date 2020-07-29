Celtic have not won any of three pre-season matches in July against French opposition, with defeats to Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, and a draw with Nice.

Rogic has not featured in any of the games with young players Stephen Welsh, Karamoko Dembele, Scott Robertson and Ewan Henderson starting.

McAvennie believes the Australian should have featured.

"Rangers have shown promising signs.” he told Football Insider.

"They have played their first team and they look like they are going to hit the ground running.

"They are ready for the challenge.

"I know you have to give the boys run-outs and I would like to have seen the likes of Rogic and Ntcham gets lots of game time. It is not the time for the young boys."