Celtic have joined the race to sign Livingston's in-demand Aussie striker Lyndon Dykes.
According to The Daily Mail, six English Championship clubs want Dykes, along with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic.
Livingston have put a £2 million (AUS $3.64 million) price tag on the Gold Coast forward.
Sunderland have also been linked with interest in Dykes.
The 24-year-old banged in 12 goals from 33 games during the 2019/20 campaign.
Dykes, who is eligible to play for both Australia and Scotland, was born and raised on the Gold Coast but both his parents hail from Dumfries.
He has been courted by both the Socceroos and Scots.
