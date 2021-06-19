Football Insider reported that Celtic officially begun talks to sign Ryan this week and are willing to pay between £3-5 million for the goalkeeper, with Brighton keen to sell the 29-year-old with one year remaining on his contract.

Arsenal had already been in conversations to sign Ryan, with many sources at the club speaking about how popular he's been in the Gunners dressing room.

However, with Ryan keen to secure first-team football under new Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou, The Sun is reporting that Arsenal aren't confident of signing the Australian and are looking elsewhere.

In recent days, Arsenal have been linked with English U/23 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Ajax stopper Andre Onana, among others.

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish said that Ryan would be worth 15 points a season to Postecoglou's side.

“When you get a goalkeeper of Ryan’s international class then you would be expecting him to be worth 15 points a season, if not even higher for someone world class," McLeish told Football Insider.

“He knows his way about the goals, he knows his way about the whole area. He’s a good positional goalkeeper. I don’t think he’s a giant but he is very athletic, or he has been in the years I’ve seen him.

“It sounds like more of the kind of signing Celtic should indeed be buying.”