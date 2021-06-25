Socceroos and Olyroos coach Graham Arnold today confirmed that Ryan would not be included in Australia's Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games squad, with the coach preferring young goalkeepers Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Tom Glover instead.

"If we look at the goalkeepers, we have Tommy Glover and young Maynard-Brewer from Charlton over in the UK," Arnold said.

“The reports from what he did over in Marbella have been fantastic so we are not going to look at bringing in a Maty Ryan to take a position where we have strength."

While Arnold has been consistent in saying he won't bring over-age players to Tokyo unless necessary, this decision also allows Ryan to sort out his next club move.

Ryan's absence from the July tournament paves the way for Celtic's new Australian coach Postecoglou to secure a heavily-touted transfer for the 29-year-old in time for the Hoops' upcoming friendlies.

Celtic have already reportedly organised a contract package in preparations to offer Brighton between £3-5 million for the Socceroos' goalkeeper.

Ryan has one year left on his Brighton contract and the club want to offload him immediately, rather than wait for his deal to expire.

Postecoglou will equally be keen to attract Ryan to the club quickly, with the Scottish giant's European campaign kicking off against FC Midtjylland next month.

Celtic will also be fighting off reported Arsenal interest, with the Gunners also hoping to sign the Aussie on a permanent deal as a backup to Bernd Leno.