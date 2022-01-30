As the Scottish Premiership January transfer window comes to a close, Celtic FC head coach Ange Postecoglou specified the club's targets, both in and out, and clarified that the control of transfers was in his hands.

Celtic have been busy during the January transfer window. The club have brought in five players: Japanese trio Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi and Daizen Meada, Irish striker Johnny Kenny and English midfielder Matt O'Reilly.

Australian international Riley McGree was also close to a move with the club, until Middlesbrough FC swooped in at the last minute and secured the services of the Socceroo.

What is clear to supporters of The Bhoys when comparing this transfer window to previous ones is that the new arrivals were targeted to fit the vision and play of their new manager. This is by design.

Speaking ahead of the Scottish Premiership Dundee game on Friday, Postecoglou specified that control of transfers was part of his requirements when making the move to Parkhead ahead of this season.

"Obviously for me it was essential (to dictate transfers)," said Postecoglou.

"I think to be fair to the club they understood that when they appointed me.

"With my history and the way I want my teams to play it is really important to bring in players who are going to suit the system.

"It is not just about signing talented players or players we may think have potential.

"It is whether they can fit into the way I want the team to play. Obviously no one knows that better than me.

"Having that control (of transfers) and being able to make sure that the characteristics we are looking for, both from the point of view of the player and also the person we are trying to sign, is vital.

"I have done that my whole career. For the most part I have had success in the players I bring in because I know what I am looking for."

The Celtic head coach also opened up one how his expectations about players arriving and fitting in vary depending on the player:

"(Adjusting) depends on the player. There is no one size fits all model, the penny drops with some of them at different times.

"Some come in straight away and feel really comfortable in the setup. Others just take a little bit longer.

"The key part of that is trying to sign players who embrace the fact that they are going to be learning something new and playing a little bit differently than what they are used to.

"As long as they have the characteristics that I am looking for, if they are coachable then it usually happens pretty quickly."

Postecoglou's new January recruits have already made an impact this season. Two of the three Japanese imports have scored, with Maeda and Hatate finding the back of the net in their first month at the club. Matt O'Reilly supplied an assist during his debut.

Celtic fans will have to wait until the summer though to see who Postecoglou brings in next. The Australian specified that his side has done its recruitment during this transfer window.

He did go on to clarify that some players could leave either permanently or on loan, with the club working on loan opportunities for some players.

Celtic FC play Dundee United at 2:00 AM AEDT on January 30, 2022. The Bhoys currently sit four points ahead of Matchday 24.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.