CENTRAL COAST MARINERS

Mark Birighitti - 7

Quiet end to the first half was exploded in his face at the outmark of the second. The poor bloke was left a stunned mullet by Ben Halloran’s epic curler.

Recovered well though.

Lewis Miller - 7.5

He was brought into threatening positions by the excellent link-up play of Danny De Silva and added his own attacking excellence at times.

It was really entertaining watching him bolt down James Troisi after the former Socceroo robbed him aggressively on the line, forcing the star into a lackadaisical turnover.

He makes mistakes – all youngsters do – but he’s fun to watch.

Tommy Oar - 7

Beautiful cross for the Mariners’ opener and some really important defensive displays as well.

Ziggy Gordon - 8

He deserves a lot of credit. It’s not everyday you find a rough and tumble Glaswegian who can hack someone down, lead a club by example and still has the pace to run down a lightning quick winger.

Kye Rowles - 8

Stunning finish for a young centreback, full of poise. He’s becoming more of a physical threat from set pieces as well, quite an achievement for a lanky ginger-haired lad. Keep watching those Chuck Norris videos, son.

Gianni Stensness - 6.5

He takes up intelligent positions and deals well with pressure, but also drifts in and out of matches sometimes.

Daniel De Silva - 8

Our best player of the first half, dictating play and withholding possession beautifully.

Nearly scoring from a first-time chip from well outside the box…we’re beginning to see the De Silva of old now, a timely reminder of why the likes of AS Roma were once so keen on him as a youngster.