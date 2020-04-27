Chapman is one of seven Aussies currently plying their trade in Korea.

The 25-year-old left A-League club Western United in December to join ambitious K League 2 side Daejeon Citizen.

The midfielder has been unable to make an appearance for Daejeon yet because of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

But on Friday the Korean Professional Football League announced that the country's top two competitions will start up again on May 8 with games played behind closed doors.

Clubs are already holding practice matches, with a two-week training block before the leagues resume.

"I can't wait," Chapman told FTBL. "I am obviously buzzing. It’s been a long few months just waiting and training.

"We are now at a point where the infections are low and with caution hopefully we are able to finish the season.

"I trust the Koreans' decision to start the season and I can’t wait to get back out there.

"It's a positive change with the current news worldwide and to be able to get back to some norms of being able to play even without fans at the start is encouraging and hopefully we can bring joy to the fans who are watching on TV."

With the Korean football season usually starting in March, Chapman said the long break has been more like "extended extra-long pre-season".

"The coaches have been understanding and have given us most weekends off whilst we have been in limbo, which has been great to recover and be able to be with my partner," the 25-year-old said.

"I got a coffee machine sent over from Australia and some coffee beans, so my missus is forcing me to grind her a nice brew every morning."

South Korea has one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates in the world and has been able to flatten the curve through extensive testing, contract tracing and containment.

"At the start it was pretty intense because numbers were rising rapidly," Chapman explained.