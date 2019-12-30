Western United have confirmed that defender Connor Chapman and assistant coach John Hutchinson have left the A-League club.

Chapman will join K-League 2 side Daejeon Citizen FC for the 2020 campaign, pending a medical, while Hutchinson will pursue an overseas coaching opportunity.

Chapman, 25, returns to Korea having joined United on a two-year deal from K-League 1 side Pohang Steelers in March .

The defender's departure leaves United light in numbers at the back, with Brendan Hamill and Aaron Calver picking up injuries in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Wellington Phoenix.

Hutchinson is reportedly set for a return to the USA, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that the former Malta international will take up a coaching role at MLS side Seattle Sounders.

"As a club we understand talented Aussie coaches and players wanting to test themselves overseas. Football is a global game and we'll never stand in their way," club CEO Chris Pehlivanis said on the club's official website.

"We thank both John and Connor for their contribution in this historic first season at our club."