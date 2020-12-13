Chelsea's 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended in a 1-0 loss at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a 22nd minute penalty after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a rare mistake by bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United and Manchester City cancelled each other out as they produced a disappointing goalless derby draw.

United remain seventh while City are one point behind in eighth, above Aston Villa, who won 1-0 at 12th-placed Wolves to claim Midlands derby honours.

Newcastle are 11th after a 2-1 win over second-bottom West Brom, which featured the fastest goal in the Premier League this season - an opener from Newcastle's Miguel Almiron on 20-seconds.

Chelsea could have gone top - for a day at least - with a win but lacked creativity without injured wingers Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Blues struggled to create many clear-cut chances but the visitors hit the goal frame on three occasions.

"It's a long season. If it makes some people who are talking about us, 'we're going to win the league, we've got the best squad in the league', it's ridiculous stuff because, when you talk about best squads, you have to look at the teams that have won it in the last two, three, four years," said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

The Blues' only previous defeat in any competition this season came on September 20, a 2-0 home loss to Liverpool when reduced to 10 men for more than half of the match.

This was only Everton's second win in their last eight league matches, with the team having started the season in superb fashion with four straight victories.

"(I'm) really pleased. In front of our supporters as well. There were only 2,000. We are really happy for them, they have seen a good match," Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti told BT Sport.

Manchester United saw a penalty correctly overturned by VAR at Old Trafford against City, but otherwise it was a case of missed opportunities as neither side could find the breakthrough on derby day as they blew a chance of signalling genuine title intent.

"They started well after we finished the first half well," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

"We created three or four clear chances, you cannot expect many against a team like United and a good point in the end. It will be a good point in the future."

At Molineux, Douglas Luis was sent off five minutes from time for a second booking but substitute El Ghazi snatched the winner for Villa after John McGinn was brought down to send his side ninth.

Joao Moutinho was then sent off as Wolves also ended the match with 10 men, leaving them 12th.

Paraguay striker Miguel Almiron netted after just 20 seconds at St James' Park in the win over West Brom.

Darnell Furlong equalised for the Baggies five minutes into the second half but Dwight Gayle won it for Steve Bruce's side with a fine header eight minutes from time.