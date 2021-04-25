Timo Werner has ended his two-month scoring drought with the winner as Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League and pulled three points clear of their London rivals in the race for Champions League qualification.

With Liverpool having earlier been held to a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle, thanks to a late equaliser from Joe Willock, it may have proved a pivotal Saturday for Thomas Tuchel's Blues in the battle for top-four places.

The Germany striker Werner, who's endured such a problematic season in front of goal, stroked in a close-range finish from Ben Chilwell's low cross in the 43rd minute.

It was his first goal in 12 appearances in all competitions in an underwhelming first season at Chelsea and only his second in the league since November 7.

Werner missed an equally good chance early in the second half, in front of a virtually empty net to the amazement of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on the touchline, but it didn't prove costly at the Olympic Stadium.

West Ham's chances of a comeback all but disappeared when Fabian Balbuena was red-carded in the 81st for following through on a clearance by raking his studs down the calf of Chilwell, in an incident that saw the referee use the pitchside monitor to make his call.

Chelsea strengthened their fourth place - the final Champions League qualification position in the league - by moving clear of the fifth-placed Hammers while they're also now four points ahead of Liverpool, in sixth sport, with just five games left.

The champions conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to allow Newcastle to nick the draw.

Willock's shot deflected into the corner off the stretched leg of Fabinho in a dramatic finish at Anfield in the lunchtime clash.

Earlier in added-on time, Newcastle had an equaliser by another substitute, Callum Wilson, ruled out for a handball against the striker.

Mohamed Salah's 20th Premier League goal of the season in the third minute had looked like earning Liverpool a crucial win.

Salah's goal was brilliantly taken, the Egypt forward bringing down a high ball with his left foot and swivelling to smash a finish high into the net.

He became the first Liverpool player to score at least 20 goals in three different Premier League seasons.

But Salah missed a glut of other chances to move level with Harry Kane as the season's top scorer in an open game.

Willock also scored an 82nd minute winner against West Ham last weekend, as well as an 85th minute equaliser against Tottenham on April 4.